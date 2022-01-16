Home
Shelters open across the Valley as temperatures drop
If you or someone you know needs a warm place to stay as temperatures drop, several shelters are open and available across the Valley Sunday night....
Teen charged in connection with deadly shooting in Hidalgo County
A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a...
With hundreds of nurses out sick, San Antonio lawmakers of both parties ask for governor’s help staffing hospitals
" With hundreds of nurses out sick,...
Sunday Evening, Jan. 16, 2022: Freeze warning for Willacy County, temperatures in the 40s tonight across the Valley
Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021: Windy day with temperatures in the 60s
Jan. 14, 2022: Breezy and warm with temperatures hitting the 80s
Sports
Vaquero drafted to MLS
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Forward Reshuan Walkes became the second player in Vaquero history to be selected in the Major League Soccer Superdraft. Click on...
PSJA North Pitcher Ariella Saenz Signs with TAMUCC
PHARR, TEXAS - Lethal PSJA North Pitcher Ariella...
Brownsville Lopez Juan Velez's Growth On and Off The Pitch
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - From Brownsville Porter to Brownsville...
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Refugios abren en el Valle a medida que bajan las temperaturas
Si usted o alguien que conoce necesita un lugar cálido para quedarse a medida que bajan las temperaturas, varios refugios están abiertos y disponibles en todo...
Adolescente acusado en relación con tiroteo mortal en el condado de Hidalgo
Un joven de 17 años fue arrestado en...
Policía de Edinburg busca a hombre desaparecido
El sábado por la noche se emitió una...
Submit a Tip
