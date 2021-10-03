Home
News
Oil company says pipeline shut down after California leak
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Crude was no longer leaking from a Southern California pipeline believed to be the source of a massive oil spill that...
Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1
HOUSTON (AP) — A former student at a...
McAllen family questions school safety after kindergarteners leave campus unsupervised
A McAllen family is searching for answers after...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms
Weather updates: Areal Flood Warning for central, southeastern Cameron County
Stormy weather is moving through the Rio Grande...
Oct. 1, 2021: Thunderstorm possible, temperatures in low 90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will be livestreamed in this article and KRGV's Youtube page and the KRGV Sports Facebook page at 11 p.m....
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 1, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
LIST: RGV football games rescheduled due to weather
Several Rio Grande Valley school districts have announced...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this student is showing her siblings how important education is. Channel 5's Cecilia Gutierrez takes us to PSJA...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Jefe de policía de Edcouch ha sido suspendido tras ser arrestado
El policía principal en Edcouch fue suspendido el viernes luego de su arresto nocturno por la policía en Edinburg. Roel Guerra Jr. fue procesado por...
Muertes por COVID-19 en EEUU superan umbral de 700.000
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota, EE.UU. (AP) - Estados Unidos alcanzó...
Hechos Valle celebra su primer aniversario
Este viernes 1 de octubre compartimos con ustedes...
Additional Links
Deportes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Deportes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days