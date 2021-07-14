Home
Cameron County reports 76 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Wednesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 76 positive cases of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,699 deaths...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
COVID-19 deaths and cases are on the rise...
Valley Made, Local Strong: Beary Creative
It was curiosity that got Beary Creative off...
Weather
July 14, 2021: Spotty storms with temperatures in the 90s
July 13, 2021: Spotty showers, highs in the 90s
July 12, 2021: Dry, warm and humid with highs in 90s
Following a rainy week, dry weather has returned....
Sports
Harlingen Cardinal receives local scholarship
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Jerry Hirst coached the Harlingen High School tennis team for decades. His impact is still being felt even after his passing last...
UTRGV pitcher hopeful for draft
EDINBURG, Texas -- The 2021 MLB Draft is...
Cavazos Sports Institute to host volleyball camp for UTSA
MCALLEN, Texas -- UT San Antonio volleyball will...
Programming
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Hechos Valle
Empleados de maquiladoras en Reynosa, Tamaulipas, reciben la vacuna Johnson & Johnson
Alrededor de quinientos trabajadores de las maquiladoras en Reynosa, recibieron la mañana de este miércoles la dosis de la vacuna contra el covid-19, y se logró...
Hay centenares de niños guatemaltecos solos en EEUU
CIUDAD GUATEMALA (AP) - El gobierno de Guatemala...
Republicano de Texas demanda a la administración de Joe Biden por el estancamiento del muro fronterizo
El estado de Texas entabla una demanda en...
x
