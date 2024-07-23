Home
Los Fresnos CISD hosts two-day training in case of a school shooter
Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District is working on its readiness when it comes to school shootings. They just finished a two-day training at Los...
Operation Border Health wraps up day two in assisting Valley residents with health services
Rio Grande Valley residents can get free checkups...
Man attacked by bees at bus stop in Brownsville, experts warn it's that time of year bees become aggressive
A Brownsville man is recovering after being stung...
Weather
Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, July 22, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, July 21, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Dallas Cowboys training camp preview from Channel 5 Sports
Channel 5 Sports Director KJ Doyle previews some big stories ahead of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, including the start of camp being pushed back due...
McAllen City Commission proclaiming Shaine Casas Day
Opening ceremonies for the Olympic Games in Paris...
KJ Doyle named new Channel 5 Sports Director
A new era for the Channel 5 Sports...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Estudio revela riesgos graves del consumo de marihuana durante el embarazo
Fumar marihuana antes o durante el embarazo puede conllevar riesgos graves para madres embarazadas. Acorde a un nuevo estudio, publicado en la revista especializada Jama...
Nueva terapia celular TIL ofrece esperanza en el tratamiento del melanoma avanzado
A medida que nos acercamos al verano, un...
Diócesis de Matamoros cambia de nombre a Matamoros-Reynosa
La diócesis de Matamoros cambiará de nombre y...
