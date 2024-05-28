Home
Third arrest made in connection with burned body found in Brownsville
A man was arrested in connection with the investigation into a woman whose body was found burning in a field, according to the Brownsville Police Department....
Candidates in Cameron County Sheriff Democratic primary runoff make last pitch to voters
Voters in Cameron Counter will decide which Democratic...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Weather
Storms batter Texas again, leaving more than 1 million customers without power
Strong storms with damaging winds and baseball-sized hail pummeled Texas on Tuesday, leaving more than 1 million businesses and homes without power as much of the...
Tuesday, May 28, 2024: Late stray storm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, May 27, 2024: Late stray storm, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco High & Harlingen South Softball Regional Final Highlights 5-27
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Weslaco High is back to the UIL Softball State Tournament (last appearance in 2016) after winning against San Antonio Brennan in the...
McAllen Memorial Baseball Regional SemiFinal Highlights 5-25
CABANISS, Texas -- McAllen Memorial Baseball has made...
Brownsville Lopez's Patricia Vivar signs for Missouri Valley Wrestling
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Lopez's Patricia Vivar signed...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 27, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 24, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Tercera detención en relación con el cadáver calcinado hallado en Brownsville
Un hombre fue arrestado en relación con la investigación de una mujer cuyo cuerpo fue encontrado ardiendo en un campo, según el Departamento de Policía de...
Salud y Vida: Beneficios y riesgos de los suplementos de aceite de pescado
Uno de cada cinco estadounidenses mayores de 60...
Tormentas en Texas dejan a más de un millón sin electricidad
Las recientes tormentas en todo Texas, especialmente al...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
