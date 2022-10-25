Home
Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 75 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 75 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 40s from Mission, a woman in her 60s...
Made in the 956: Local librarian writes book about UFO's
It's a question as old as time that...
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation near Edinburg
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after...
Weather
Saturday, Sept. 22, 2022 morning forecast: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Oct. 17, 2022: Few strong storms, temperatures in the high 80s
Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 90s
Sports
Power Poll Week 9
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 21, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Pump Patrol - Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
Pump Patrol - Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Hechos Valle
Aumenta el registro de nuevos votantes
Se espera que los temas importantes como la economía, las armas, el acceso al aborto lleve más gente a las casillas. Hasta el momento se...
Michelle Vallejo y Monica De La Cruz podrían cambiar la mayoría en el congreso de los estados unidos
Arrancó la temporada de elecciones en Texas y...
Incautan 463 libras de narcóticos en el condado Starr
Autoridades y personal del parque y vida silvestre...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
