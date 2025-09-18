Home
Common-law wife of Donna murder suspect testifies that he was forced to shoot victim
On Thursday, jurors in a Hidalgo County murder trial heard from the suspect’s common-law wife said she was there when a Donna High School teen was...
Valley health officials monitoring cases of deadly fungus infection
Health officials across the Rio Grande Valley said...
Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III to step down after a week of turmoil over viral classroom video
" Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh...
Weather
Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025: Warm and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Men's soccer falls to Houston Christian 1-0.
Edinburg, TX-- UTRGV fell to Houston Christian last year on the road, so the Vaqueros sought to avenge that this time at home. They fought...
Isabella Stroman & Valeria Alvarado lead Weslaco & Pace to wins in straight sets
Highlights from Tuesday night's Weslaco vs. La Feria...
UTRGV football looks to extend winning streak to four this weekend against Texas Wesleyan
The UTRGV football team is officially on a...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Coco Pebbles the cat
Student of the Week: Sharyland High School's Valeria Regalado Ramos
For as long as she can remember, Valeria...
