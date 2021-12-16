Home
Experts urge parents to monitor kids' internet use after Valley schools receive online threats
Experts are urging parents to keep a close eye on their children's social media activity following online threats made to several Valley schools. On Monday,...
Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia
HOUSTON (AP) — The 10 people killed at...
Schools step up security in response to threats on TikTok
Educators announced plans to increase security in response...
Dec. 16, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 15, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 14, 2021: Warm, breezy with temperatures in the 80s
San Perlita's Terry Lights Up Scoreboard for Trojans
SAN PERLITA - The San Perlita Trojans are off to another strong start to a basketball season. They are led by Ely Terry who has been...
Brownsville ISD Names Rowe OC Tarantola New Head Coach at Lopez
BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville Independent School District filled the...
Catching up with Former Mr. Texas Football Landry Gilpin
If you're a high school football fan, you...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Policía de Brownsville busca sospechosos de robo de un pug
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville está buscando la ayuda del público para identificar y localizar a dos hombres en relación con el robo de un...
Tanque de combustible explota en McCook
Equipos de rescate respondieron a un tanque de...
Muro fronterizo del Gobernador Abbott llega al Valle de Texas
La barrera fronteriza del Gobernador de Texas Greg...
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
