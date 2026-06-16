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Man convicted in deadly McAllen crash sentenced to 5 years of probation
A 71-year-old Pharr man received a five-year probation sentence on Monday after pleading guilty to running a red light and causing a crash that killed a...
Valley family shares their story after their child became an organ donor
Right now, 10,000 people in Texas are waiting...
Cameron County approves major tax break for AI shipbuilding project
Cameron County commissioners approved a 95% tax break...
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Rain along the Gulf Coast could become the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI (AP) — A cluster of storms along the Gulf Coast could become the first named tropical storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, the National...
Tuesday, June 16, 2026: Hit-or-miss showers with highs in the 80s
The flash flood threat has been lowered, but...
Flood watch in effect in the Rio Grande Valley
A flash flood warning for Hidalgo County is...
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Progreso ISD Coaches Reprimanded, School Probation Extended After UIL Violations
The University Interscholastic League publicly reprimanded four Progreso ISD coaches and extended the school's probation following a state executive committee meeting Monday over athletic program violations....
Fans gather for World Cup fan fest in Houston
The World Cup officially arrived in Houston as...
A season of success for San Antonio ends in bitter disappointment, but the future is bright
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — As Devin Vassell reflected...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH: Sunday Mass, June 14, 2026
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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