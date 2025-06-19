Home
Harlingen fugitive wanted on sexual assault of a child charge arrested at Progreso port of entry
A man who had been evading the Harlingen Police Department since December 2023 was arrested on Wednesday at the Progreso port of entry, according to a...
Weslaco Animal Care Services opens new office
The city of Weslaco is celebrating the opening...
Body of Brownsville sailor found dead in Virginia heading to the Valley
A Brownsville sailor found dead in Virginia will...
Weather
Erick makes landfall in southern Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane
PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico (AP) — Powerful Hurricane Erick made landfall in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca early Thursday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. ...
Thursday, June 19, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
A potent heat dome will send temperatures into the triple digits
Originally Published: 18 JUN 25 12:29 ET ...
Sports
UIL suspends Progreso soccer head coach for UIL rule violations
The UIL has issued a three-game suspension to Progreso head boys soccer coach Damian Magallan. In addition to Magallan's punishment, both he and the school...
Weslaco Panthers premiere documentary on 2024 state champion softball team
Nearly a year after making history, the Weslaco...
'Train with the Twins' dance camp in San Benito
Train with the twins. Professional dancers, Sarah and...
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Misty May, the Basenji mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Jueves 19 de Junio: Tormentas dispersas, temperaturas en los 92s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Inauguran oficina de servicios de cuidado animal en Weslaco
El refugio de los servicios de cuidado animal...
Arrestan a hombre por agresión sexual a menor en Progreso
Autoridades del departamento de policía de Harlingen detuvieron...
