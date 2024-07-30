Home
Port Isabel-San Benito Navigation District expansion in the works
The Port Isabel-San Benito Navigation District is getting an upgrade. The nearly $2 million project will help boost economic development in Port Isabel. The expansion...
Interim superintendent appointed at Rio Grande City Grulla ISD
An interim superintendent has been appointed just two...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Weather
Tuesday, July 30, 2024: Breezy and hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, July 29, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, July 28, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Athletics to limit football season ticket sales to 6,000
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that season tickets for the football season will be limited to 6,000. ...
Opening ceremony held for Dallas Cowboys training camp
McAllen’s Shaine Casas to make Olympics debut
McAllen's very own Shaine Casas is in Paris...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Cardboard the ornate box turtle
Noticias RGV
Formas para bajar la presión arterial en personas mayores
La hipertensión arterial puede aumentar el riesgo de infarto de miocardio, accidente cerebrovascular, enfermedad renal crónica y otras enfermedades graves. La CDC dice que la...
Centro de lactancia en McAllen tendrá evento gratuito el 1 de agosto
Entre enfermedades cardiovasculares o el estigma, mujeres lactantes...
Regalarán 3.000 mochilas con útiles escolares en el condado Hidalgo
Si sus hijos van a regresar escuela y...
Take 5
