Starr County reports 35 new cases of COVID-19
Starr County on Wednesday reported 35 new cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 24 were confirmed and 11 are probable, the county announced. There...
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 130 positive cases
Cameron County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths...
DHR Health requiring all employees receive COVID-19 vaccine
DHR Health announced Wednesday that it will implement...
Weather
Aug. 18, 2021: Breezy and humid with temperatures in high 90s
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES. DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP. Tweets by KRGV_Weather
Aug. 17, 2021: Tropical Storm Grace likely to stay south of RGV
Tropical Storm Grace will likely move into the...
Aug. 16, 2021: Stray thunderstorms, highs in mid-90s
Sports
Brownsville Pony Squad Advances To Pony World Series Title Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Brownsville, TX stormed past Johnstown, PA, 6-2, for its second win in a matter of hours to advance to their first ever DICK’s...
Brownsville Falls to Johnstown in Second Round Pony World Series Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Johnstown, PA took the momentum...
Two-A-Day Tour: Sharyland Rattlers
MISSION - The Sharyland Rattlers will have a...
Programming
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
Presentan demanda federal en contra del gobernador de Texas por el uso del cubrebocas
Poco a poco se van uniendo más distritos escolares en un pleito legal contra el gobernador de Texas. Uniéndose distritos como La Joya, Brownsville y...
En Harlingen investigan posible situación de crimen en un parque público
Gran movilización policiaca se registró durante la mañana...
El sistema hospitalario del Valle podría enfrentar un colapso debido al coronavirus
Los médicos de nuestra región dicen que las...
