VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as...
WATCH LIVE: Rio Grande City officials to give update on 20-year-old cold case
Watch Rio Grande City officials give an update...
University of Texas announces it won’t renew its sports media rights with Big 12, signaling its planned departure
" University of Texas announces it won’t...
July 26, 2021: Hot and humid with highs in mid-90s
Sunday July 25: Mostly Sunny
Saturday, July 24, 2021: Breezy and hot weekend expected
Sports
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Four
OXNARD, Calif. -- Channel 5 wraps up live coverage at training camp for the Dallas Cowboys. Sports Director Alex Del Barrio brings in the latest...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Three
OXNARD, Calif. -- Channel 5 continues its coverage...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Two
OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys resume training camp...
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Hechos Valle
Salud y Vida y el aumento de antidepresivos entre niños y adolescentes
Un nuevo estudio indica que se han recetado menos prescripciones entre niños y adolescentes con la excepción de los antidepresivos. Añaden que entre los medicamentos...
El condado Hidalgo reporta 671 casos positivos de COVID-19
El condado Hidalgo informó el lunes sobre dos...
Cártel del Golfo daría tregua a guerra interna en México
CIUDAD VICTORIA, México (AP) - Supuestos miembros del...
Community
x
