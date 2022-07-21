Home
News
Woman dies after house fire in Mission, fire chief says
A woman died after a house fire in Mission Thursday morning, according to Mission Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez. Firefighters responded to the fire located at...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild symptoms'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive...
Company drops plans to build concrete plant near schools in Alamo
The company behind a proposed concrete plant in...
July 21, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the triple digits
July 20, 2022: Temperatures in the 100s
July 19, 2022: Temperatures in the 100s
Vaqueros Ace Stevens Signs with NY Yankees
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Right-handed pitcher Kevin Stevens , who pitched for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team from 2020-22, signed a...
Mustang ready to gallop to state XC/T&F
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados is...
What It's Like Being A Coach's Kid
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- It's no secret...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more throughout the summer, one Edinburg resident says people are in dire need of cool air. Joe Salinas...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
5's Fans for Friends kicks off Monday
Record-breaking heat is hard on everyone but especially...
Enfrentan cargos tres sospechosos en la muerte de un niño
Un niño de 13 años fue arañado, cortado, rebanado, golpeado y quemado por tres sospechosas que están acusadas de causar su muerte en el condado Willacy...
Legislación para proteger los matrimonios entre personas del mismo sexo
Un proyecto de ley para proteger el matrimonio...
Temperaturas en los tres dígitos, esta ola de calor será una de las más frecuentes e intensas
Tras varios días de clima inusualmente cálido y...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
