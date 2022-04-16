Home
PSJA ISD offering free sport physicals for students
Students at PSJA ISD can get a free physical with the district starting Monday, April 18. The physicals will be done at the College and...
Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum at McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge
Ukrainian refugees were seen at the McAllen-Hidalgo International...
Construction underway for outdoor candle room at San Juan basilica
Construction well underway on a new outdoor candle...
Weather
Saturday, April 16, 2022: Hazy weather with temperatures in the 90s
Friday, April 15, 2022: Sunny afternoon with temperatures in the 90s
April 14, 2022: Small chance of rain, temperatures in the high 80s
Sports
Garza signs for St. Mary's soccer
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen South's Sarah Garza signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at St. Mary's University. Click on the video above...
Harlingen's Ethan Silva On His Journey To Clemson
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- Harlingen Collegiate High's Ethan Silva...
Coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah Ahead of Finals Game 1
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- RGV Vipers Head Coach and...
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy...
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than...
Hechos Valle
Refugiados ucranianos buscan asilo en Puente Internacional McAllen-Hidalgo
Refugiados ucranianos fueron vistos en el Puente Internacional McAllen-Hidalgo, esperando su oportunidad de llegar a los EE. UU. Un voluntario que trabaja con el grupo...
Salud y Vida: Festejando pascua en forma saludable
El caramelo, el chocolate y tal vez los...
Corazón del Valle: Ejercicio y nutrición ayuda a controlar los niveles de glucosa y diabetes
Seguimos con nuestra cobertura de Corazón Del Valle...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
