Mother and 2-year-old daughter remain in critical condition following Los Fresnos crash
A 23-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter remain hospitalized in critical condition following a Sunday crash in Los Fresnos, according to a relative. Erika Castillo...
Gov. Greg Abbott orders preemptive strike on screwworm in Texas
" Gov. Greg Abbott orders preemptive strike...
PSJA ISD board censures trustee over ‘disruptive’ behavior
A PSJA ISD school board member is not...
Weather
Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, June 24, 2025: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, June 23, 2025: Spotty shower with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: 1977 Texas Southmost baseball team
In just their second season of existence, the 1977 Texas Southmost College baseball team made RGV history. The team, led mostly by players from all...
2025 RGV Softball All-Star Game preview
The 2025 RGV Softball All-Star Game is this...
Port Isabel making first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance since 2013
This week, multiple Valley teams are heading up...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 23, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Entra en vigor requisito de inglés para camioneros con visas de trabajo
Orden federal del presidente Donald Trump, que requiere que conductores de camiones hablen, lean y entiendan los señalamientos de tránsito en inglés, entra en vigor. ...
LUPE presenta demanda para proteger ley 'DREAM Act'
La Unión del Pueblo Entero, LUPE, presentó una...
Iglesia 'Jesucristo de los Santos' realizará servicios fúnebres de Angelina Reséndiz
Este viernes 27 de junio, se realizará el...
