Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
UTRGV Athletics, RGV Vipers collaborate on new sports package
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV)...
FBI arrests Houston man who allegedly wanted to commit a ‘9/11’ style attack in the US
Originally Published: 14 NOV 24 15:00 ET ...
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024: Lower humidity, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Valley continues seeing record-breaking heat in November
The National Weather Service in Brownsville says this...
Sports
UTRGV Athletics, RGV Vipers collaborate on new sports package
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers are partnering up to create the 956 Hoops...
UTRGV baseball lands Los Fresnos star catcher Sebastian Barrera
Los Fresnos catcher Sebastian Barrera signed to play...
Harlingen South's Josh Ruiz signs to play baseball at OLLU
Harlingen South Hawks pitcher and infielder Josh Ruiz...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Cheer, the black Labrador
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Jueves 14 de Noviembre: Mayormente soleado en los bajos 80s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Estudiante de la Semana: Evelyn Leal de Sharyland ISD
El último reconocimiento para el "Estudiante de la...
Entrenamiento regional de bomberos en McAllen mejora respuesta a incendios en El Valle
El Departamento de Bomberos de McAllen organizó un...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
