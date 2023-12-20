Home
Breaking News: City of Edinburg in the process of new plans for HEB Park
Multiple sources have confirmed that the city of Edinburg will announce later today new plans for HEB Park. The city is moving towards an agreement...
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office hosts toy giveaway in McAllen
Christmas arrived a little early on Tuesday in...
Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX concerns
Environmental groups are suing the FAA over concerns...
Weather
Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023: Breezy and mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Dec. 18, 2023: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Breaking News: City of Edinburg in the process of new plans for HEB Park
Multiple sources have confirmed that the city of Edinburg will announce later today new plans for HEB Park. The city is moving towards an agreement...
RGV FC announces decision to cease all soccer, business operations
The Rio Grande Valley FC announced on Monday...
McAllen Memorial's Hernandez signs for Texas A&M Volleyball
EDINBURG, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Amare Hernandez signed...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Dec. 19, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Dec. 18, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Tim Coat's ends 2023 campaign with nearly $35K in donations
The 41st annual Tim's Coats campaign ended Friday...
Noticias RGV
Policía investiga un tiroteo ocurrido este miércoles en Los Fresnos
El Departamento de Policía de Los Fresnos está investigando un tiroteo ocurrido en la mañana de este miércoles 20 de diciembre. El jefe de policía...
La Entrevista: 'Museum of South Texas History' presenta sus exposiciones
Osiel Uribe, representante de 'Museum of South Texas...
Donarán juguetes a niños de hospitales del Valle
Este viernes 22 de diciembre, la banda 'Rustic...
