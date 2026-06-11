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Police investigating after more than 20 dogs found abandoned in Mission home
More than 20 dogs were found Thursday abandoned in a home by their owners, according to authorities in Mission. The Mission Police Department is investigating...
‘Barbaric and inhumane’: Reactions to arrest of Monte Alto man accused of organizing cockfight
A Monte Alto property owner is facing charges...
UTRGV scientist explains how to spot the screwworm fly
USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins made a stop in...
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Thursday, June 11, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, June 10, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, June 9, 2026: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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PSJA North & Port Isabel 7-on-7 teams hold joint practice in preparation for the state tournament
The Port Isabel Tarpons and PSJA North Raiders are headed to the 7-on-7 football state tournament taking place in College Station later this month. Both schools...
The Spurs are still believers, but it's the Knicks who are 1 game from winning the NBA title
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama surely knew...
Harlingen's Rickie Henderson signs with Missouri Valley College men's basketball
Harlingen's senior point guard Rickie Henderson is taking...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 11, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the week: Grumpy the shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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