U.S. reportedly offering prisoner trade with Russia in exchange for Texan Brittney Griner
" U.S. reportedly offering prisoner trade with Russia in exchange for Texan Brittney Griner " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan...
Back-to-School health fair to be hosted in San Juan
The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department...
Congressman Henry Cuellar reacts to low reservoir levels in the Valley
Congressman Henry Cuellar was among several leaders who...
Weather
July 27, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the high 90s
July 26, 2022: Stray showers, temperatures in high 90s
July 25, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the 100s
Sports
Jerry Jones talks Mike McCarthy during Cowboys press conference
The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard, California, where they will begin their first day of training camp on Wednesday. Last season, the Cowboys were a...
Univ. of Texas, NAU basketball to visit the RGV
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Vaqueros Ace Stevens Signs with NY Yankees
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Right-handed pitcher Kevin Stevens...
Programming
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Hechos Valle
Equipos de respuesta participan en competencia anual
Equipos de respuesta , participan en la competencia anual de swat del valle del rio grande actividad que lleva realizandose mas de 10 anos, en esta...
Reclutamiento de maestros
Faltan pocas semanas para el comienzo del año...
Operaciones de hidrantes
La falta de agua ha provocado preocupacion entre...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
