Home
News
Edinburg North High School graduate designs new mural at city's skate park
A newly unveiled mural at the Bicentennial Skate Park in Edinburg was designed by a recent Edinburg North High School graduate. Art is Kate Castillo’s...
Agua SUD lifts boil water notice, water restrictions still in effect
A boil water notice for customers with the...
Edinburg police warns of scam calls from callers claiming to be police officers
The Edinburg Police Department issued a Friday advisory...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, July 14, 2023: Hot and humid with more triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
A heat wave has baked parts of the Southwest for weeks. Forecasters warn it's not cooling soon
PHOENIX (AP) — Millions of people across the...
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights
CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado touched down Wednesday...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
PALMVIEW, TEXAS -- The Valley is sending three 4U division teams to the Pony South Zone World Series in Houston. Two of those teams are...
Houston Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced...
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
MCALLEN, Texas -- Los Guerreros Track Club has...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 14, 2023
Zoo Guest: Galápagos Tortoises
Pump Patrol: July 13, 2023
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Aquí Entre Nos: 'Bird Box – Barcelona' estrena en Netflix
Un nuevo estreno sobre una misteriosa presencia que está aniquilando a la humanidad en las calles de Barcelona llega a la plataforma de Netflix. Como...
Salud y Vida: Investigadores descubren nuevas formas para combatir la depresión resistente al tratamiento común
Aproximadamente 4.8 millones de personas están lidiando con...
Residentes del área Delta en el condado Hidalgo siguen esperando para servicios de ambulancias
Elizabeth Ponce vive en Elsa en una área...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days