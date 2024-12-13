Home
News
La Joya ISD community reacts to proposal to consolidate specialty high schools
After a year of uncertainty, members of the La Joya ISD chapter of the Association of Texas Professional Educators said they’re worried about a job in...
Escobares police investigating after several cars broken into at church and funeral home parking lots
The Escobares Police Department is investigating after several...
Sheriff’s office investigating after assault hospitalizes Brownsville man
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after...
Friday, Dec. 13, 2024: Morning mist with mild weather
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024: Clouds building, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024: Nice day, sunny, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
La Feria Tournament: December 12, 2024
Scores: Economedes 41, Brownsville Veterans 36 Weslaco 59, St. Joseph Academy 25 La Feria 67, Edinburg North 54 Brownsville Jubilee 63, IDEA...
Sit-down interview with RGV Vipers F/C Thon Maker
Vipers F/C Thon Maker sits down with Channel...
UTRGV women's basketball gears up for matchup against top-ranked team in SLC preseason poll
There is a big Saturday on the horizon...
Programming
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Viernes 13 de Diciembre: Lluvia aislada en los bajos 80s
Alumnos de Harlingen presentan 'El Cascanueces' como parte de las festividades navideñas
Como parte de sus festividades navideñas, alumnos del...
Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza recomienda usar aplicación CBP One para permisos de viaje
Se acercan las fiestas navideñas, y el tráfico...
Take 5
