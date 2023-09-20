Home
Jury selection for DPS trooper murder trial begins Thursday
The man accused of killing a Department of Public Safety trooper had his final pre-trial hearing on Wednesday. RELATED STORY: Pre-trial hearing held for man...
STC educates Fire Academy cadets about cancer risks
Being a first responder can be a dangerous...
La Joya ISD employee bypassed mandatory bus inspections, court documents say
A La Joya Independent School District employee and...
Wednesday, September 20, 2023: Sunny and hot, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, September 19, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Sept. 18, 2023: Scattered showers with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal Playmakers: Week 4
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch Part 2 below:
ABC will air an additional 10 'Monday Night Football' games because of writers and actors strikes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC will be airing...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 15, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - Sept. 17, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
Zoo Guest: Mambo the Mexican milksnake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Make-A-Wish cumple deseos
En La Entrevista, Erica De La Cruz de RGV Make-A-Wish comparte acerca de la misión de la fundación sin fines de lucro. Make-A-Wish se dedica...
La Entrevista: STEC celebra el primer día de otoño
En La Entrevista, Pablo Medrano del South Texas...
Valora tu Futuro: Consejos para comprar casas
En Valora tu Futuro, Victoria Plata informa sobre...
