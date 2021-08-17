Home
Brownsville ISD student in custody following false report
A student at Brownsville ISD was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly made a false alarm and report on social media, the school district announced. The...
Texas requests more mortuary trailers
Due to the surge in cases of COVID-19...
Starr County reports 46 new cases of COVID-19
Starr County on Tuesday reported 46 new cases...
Weather
Aug. 17, 2021: Tropical Storm Grace likely to stay south of RGV
Tropical Storm Grace will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday. Grace is likely to stay south of the RGV and make landfall...
Aug. 16, 2021: Stray thunderstorms, highs in mid-90s
Aug. 15, 2021: Mostly Sunny, highs in the 90's
Sports
Brownsville Falls to Johnstown in Second Round Pony World Series Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Johnstown, PA took the momentum after a spectacular catch by Colin Dinyar to plate three runs in the bottom half of the fifth...
Two-A-Day Tour: Sharyland Rattlers
MISSION - The Sharyland Rattlers will have a...
Two-A-Day Tour: Hanna Golden Eagles
BROWNSVILLE - The Golden Eagles have made the...
Programming
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
El condado Starr informa de 46 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Starr informó el martes de 46 nuevos casos de COVID-19. De esos casos, 38 fueron confirmados y 8 son probables, anunció el condado....
El gobernador Greg Abbott da positivo por COVID-19, según un informe de su oficina
El gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, dio positivo...
Causa preocupación los casos de covid-19 entre los atletas del Valle
Un médico en el Valle ha expresado preocupación,...
Search
