Mother and son charged in fatal Edinburg shooting
A mother and her son have been charged in connection to a deadly weekend shooting in Edinburg. Daniel Miranda Jr, 19, faces multiple charges in...
Cameron County reports 1 unvaccinated COVID-related death, 16 new positive cases
Cameron County reported one coronavirus-related death and 18...
McAllen Police Department to host toy drive
Christmas is just weeks away, and the McAllen...
Weather
Dec. 7, 2021: Temperatures in the 70s
Dec. 6, 2021: Warm with chances of evening showers
Sunday: Dec. 5, 2021: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Sports
Keyla "La Patrona" Pruneda: RGV Boxer Ranked No. 1 in Nation
PHARR, TEXAS - Keyla "La Patrona" Pruneda is headed to the 2021 USA Boxing Nationals in Shreveport, Louisiana this weekend. She is the No. 1 ranked...
RGV Vipers still undefeated
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers are now the...
UTRGV Drops Physical Game to TAMU-CC
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Programming
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Daytime
