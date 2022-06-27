Home
Judicial bypass up in the air after Roe v. Wade overturn
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a legal process for teen girls seeking abortion is now up in the air. Judicial bypass allows...
Woman arrested at South Padre Island in connection with healthcare fraud scheme, feds say
A woman was arrested at South Padre Island...
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 panel...
Weather
June 27, 2022: Stray showers with temperatures in mid-90s
Saturday, June 25, 2022: Sunny and hot with temperatures in the high 90s
June 24, 2022: Mainly sunny with temperatures in high 90s
Sports
PSJA North Eliminated After 3OT Loss to A&M Consol.
COLLEGE STATION - The 7-on-7 State tournament run for the PSJA North Raiders ended in the opening round on Saturday after a loss to A&M Consolidated...
7-on-7 State Tournament - Division I Pool Play Re-Cap
COLLEGE STATION - Five Valley football programs competed...
Santa Rosa Makes 7-on-7 State Debut
COLLEGE STATION - The Santa Rosa Warriors made...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - June 26
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Hechos Valle
México: seis policías muertos en emboscada en frontera norte
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Seis policías murieron y otros cuatro resultaron heridos cerca de la frontera con Texas tras sufrir una emboscada de un grupo...
Accidente automovilístico peatonal en Brownsville
En Brownsville, la policía investiga un accidente automovilístico...
Salud y Vida: Cirugía de perdida de peso puede reducir riesgos de obesidad
Millones de estadounidenses sufren de obesidad. Tener...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
