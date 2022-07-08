Home
News
Project to expand and restore Bahia Grande Lagoon in Cameron County nearly complete
The plan to build a wider and deeper channel underneath Highway 48 in Cameron County to feed a long-lost lagoon is nearly complete. Finishing touches...
Local shrimpers facing challenging season
The Texas shrimp season is about to start...
Administration seeks Supreme Court OK on deportation policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration asked the...
Weather
July 7, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the high 90s
July 6, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the high 90s
July 5, 2022: 'Feels like' temperatures climb up to triple digits by 11 a.m.
Sports
Abel Estrada Heading into First Year as Head Football Coach
PHARR, TEXAS - Abel Esttrada spent the last six years as head basketball coach at PSJA Southwest, but when the head football coach abruptly left the...
Vaqueros Dedicate Upcoming Season to War in their Homeland
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV has been rebuilding it's...
Fabian Diaz set to make pro boxing debut
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg's Fabian Diaz will debut...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - July 3
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Hechos Valle
La entrevista: Janie Villarreal de servicios sociales de Puerto Isabel
El valle de Texas tiene una de las ciudades más antiguas del estado, que data desde 1519, en la cual se dice que todavía hay tesoros...
Informe: Patrulla Fronteriza usó fuerza innecesaria
WASHINGTON (AP) — Los agentes de la Patrulla...
Texas: Abbott permite a estado devolver migrantes a frontera
AUSTIN, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — El gobernador de...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
