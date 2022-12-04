Home
Raymondville church in need of repairs from hurricane damage
A Raymondville church is in dire need of repairs. It was damaged during hurricane Hanna two years ago. Saint Anthony's Catholic Church of Raymondville has...
Seven children adopted into forever homes in Cameron County
Three Cameron County families officially got a little...
LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December
The holiday season is finally here, and if...
Dec. 2, 2022: Mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s
Dec. 1, 2022: Drizzle with temperatures in the 50s
Nov. 30, 2022: Showers in spots, temperatures in the lower 70s
Sports
PSJA North Regional Regional Finals Recap
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS -- FOOTBALL SEASON IN THE VALLEY IS OFFICIALLY OVER. THE PSJA NORTH RAIDERS SUFFERED A HEARTBREAKING LOSS TO CORPUS CHRISTI VETERANS...
Sarah Cruz's Journey to WAC Player of the Year
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- As the UTRGV Volleyball...
PSJA North Raiders head to regional finals in Corpus Christi
A send-off was made Saturday for the last...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
Madre pide respuestas después de que niña fuera dejada en casa equivocada por el chofer del autobús escolar
Una madre de familia de la ciudad de Edinburg, Tx, pide respuestas después de que su hija, de tres años, fue dejada en una casa que...
Expertos recomiendan evitar mercancía y productos piratas
Muchas personas aprovechan las primeras semanas de diciembre...
Salud y Vida: El cerebro puede reaccionar negativamente a los cambios
Una canción de María Sosa nos recuerda que...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
