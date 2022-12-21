Home
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand
Concerns about illness or inflation aren't stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters predict...
Deadly McAllen fire ruled as 'accidental'
The McAllen Fire Department released new details on...
New radar balloon at SPI to spot illegal traffic
In response to a reported uptick in illegal...
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022: Rainy with cool temperatures in the 50s
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022: Cooler and windy with temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
High school basketball highlights 12-20-2022
Check out high school basketball highlights and scores in the video above.
Yebra shines for Nikki Rowe girls basketball
MCALLEN, Texas -- Nikki Rowe has its eyes...
UTRGV MBB hosts Battle on the Beach
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas -- UT Rio Grande...
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Pump Patrol - Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Tim's Coats accepting donations through Friday
Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 16 to donate...
Consulado Mexicano del Valle brinda recomendaciones ante la temporada decembrina
El consulado de México en Brownsville exhorta a los connacionales a informarse acerca de los requerimientos antes de llegar a la frontera para evitar retrasos en...
Autoridades recomiendan tomar precauciones ante el frente frío que se aproxima este fin de semana
Dado el frente frío que se avecina para...
Abbott y ERCOT convocarán sesión informativa ante el frente frío
El gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, informo que...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
