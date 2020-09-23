Home
CON MI GENTE: Taco Olé
It's National Hispanic Heritage month. A Rio Grande Valley family opened their first restaurant half a century ago and now they have three. Three...
Willacy County reports 1 more coronavirus case, total now 1,174
Willacy County reported on Wednesday that one person...
Texas Republicans sue to stop Gov. Greg Abbott's extension of early voting period during the pandemic
By Patrick Svitek , The Texas Tribune...
Sports
Texas Football Coaching Legend Sonny Detmer Dies
SOMERSET - Former Mission High School head coach and legend of Texas high school football coaching Sonny Detmer died on Tuesday at the age of 76....
City of Mission 'Braves the Shave' for Ram Garcia
MISSION - When a valley athlete suffers, the...
NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA men's and women's basketball...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto Perez's garage now provides special face masks to bands across the country. TMF — Travel Merchandise Festivals...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Somos Noticias
Instalan red para brindar servicio de internet a estudiantes en McAllen
La ciudad de McAllen despliega una red inalámbrica de espectro compartido con la tecnología de un pionero de la red privada. Gracias a esto muchos...
Capturan a sospechoso de homicidio en Puerto Isabel
Se confirman las identidades del asesino y su...
Familia en Monte Alto sigue afectada por huracán Hanna
Han pasado casi dos meses del huracán Hanna...
