Home
News
Weslaco High School on lockdown due to possible student with a gun
The Weslaco Police Department is on scene at the Weslaco High School due to a call of a possible student with a gun The Weslaco...
Thursday, March 2, 2023: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
Visually impaired students compete in Braille contest
Alicia Rojas warmed up her fingers to put...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, March 2, 2023: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Fire weather watch to go into effect Thursday
This week's weather is raising the chance of...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland
HIDALGO, Texas -- The District 31-5A boys soccer season is heating up. Valley View pulled out a pivotal home win over Sharyland High, 4-3 after...
RGV Vipers battle, but fall 109-100 to Long Island Nets
Edinburg, Texas (Feb. 28, 2023) – The Rio...
UTRGV beats Utah Valley 69-59, pick up third win in a row
OREM, Utah – The University of Texas Rio...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
Pet of the Week - Sugar the lab mix
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Policía de Weslaco busca al responsable de dejar sus mascotas abandonadas
La policía de Weslaco está buscado a los responsables de dejar a sus perros abandonados en el refugio de animales de la ciudad. Actualmente, el...
Hombre de Mission enfrenta cargos por el homicidio de su propio hermano
Un hombre identificado como Luis Cruz ahora enfrenta...
Anuncian la fecha de inscripción para los campamentos de verano en Mcallen
Aunque faltan algunos meses para el verano, los...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days