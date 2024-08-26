Home
News
Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reopens 1980 murder investigation
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced they’ve reopened the 1980 murder investigation of a man they say was beaten to death in rural Brownsville. The...
A Fox News host's debunked election conspiracy appears to have prompted a state investigation
" A Fox News host's debunked election...
Protesters against judiciary overhaul plan urge Mexican president to 'respect democracy'
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Protestors took to the...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, Aug. 26, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 96°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024: Spotty showers with a high of 98
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour: Harlingen MMA Leathernecks
The Marine Military Academy Leathernecks are coming into 2024 with a new look. There's been a lot of changes in the assistant coaching ranks who...
Two-a-Day Tour: Santa Rosa Warriors
Over the past two seasons, Santa Rosa has...
Two-a-Day Tour: La Joya Coyotes
Last year was a disappointing season for the...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, August, 25, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Madagascar Hissing Cockroach
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Realizan feria de salud y recursos en Pharr
Jerardo Peña, director del programa 'Chicanos Por La Causa' (CPLC), visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento para los veteranos....
Estudiantes del Valle inician un nuevo semestre escolar
Este lunes 26 de agosto, estudiantes de diferentes...
Lunes 26 de Agosto: Tormentas dispersas, temperaturas en los 96s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days