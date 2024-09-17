Home
Cameron County Elections Department registering high school seniors to vote
Dozens of UTRGV Harlingen Collegiate High School students were eager to get their "I am registered to vote" sticker on Tuesday. The Cameron County Elections...
Prescription Health: Too old for surgery?
For some patients, getting the medical procedure they...
New Horizon Health Center comes to Laguna Vista
A new medical clinic opened Tuesday at Laguna...
Weather
Monday, Sept. 17, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, September 16, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, September 15, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Donna Redskins name interim head football coach
According to Donna ISD, Jeromi Harris has been given the title of interim head coach for the Donna Redskins football team. Harris has been serving...
Five Star Plays 2024 Week 3
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during...
Another dud at home for the Cowboys, who still have plenty of games to play after this one
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — No more having to...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, September 16, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, September 15, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Hospitales de Florida preguntan a inmigrantes su estatus legal. Texas lo hará también
McALLEN, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — Durante tres días, el personal de una clínica médica de Orlando alentó a una mujer con dolor abdominal que llamó a...
Martes 17 de septiembre: Mayormente seco con temperaturas en los 90s
Para seguir a Karen González en Facebook, haz...
Estudio evalúa uso de fármaco como tratamiento para paciente que sufren de apoplejía
La apoplejía es la principal causa de muerte...
