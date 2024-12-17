Home
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Texas school districts asked to return $16 million in federal funding for special education services
" Texas school districts asked to return...
A school voucher program in Texas is more likely than ever. Can lawmakers craft a bill they agree on?
" A school voucher program in Texas...
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024: Spotty shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Dec. 16, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
McAllen Memorial Girls Soccer 2025 Season Preview
McAllen, Texas - Last year t he Lady Mustangs went on an undefeated district champ run that ended at the Regional semi-final game against Leander Rouse....
Hidalgo's Rosbel Barrera signs with Western Texas College
Hidalgo cross country star Rosbel Barrera signed his...
UTRGV Women's Basketball - Gianna Angiolet on the Starting five as a Freshman
Edinburg, Texas - UTRGV Women's basketball picked up...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 16, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Martes 17 de Diciembre: Parcialmente nublado, temperaturas en los 67s
Para seguir a Karen Gonzalez en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Residentes de Harlingen preocupados por desniveles en los ferrocarriles
Residentes de Harlingen han recurrido a las redes...
Ataque con explosivo en México deja dos militares muertos y cinco heridos
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Dos militares murieron...
