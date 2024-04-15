Home
Medical Breakthroughs: Doctors turn tumor cells against cancer cells
There's a type of brain tumor that's really common and treatment has stayed the same for years. Now, researchers are looking at ways to make...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing 19-year-old swimmer at South Padre Island
The U.S. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island,...
TXDOT holding first public meeting on road expansion project in San Juan
The Texas Department of Transportation will be holding...
Weather
Monday, April 15, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, April 14, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, April 13, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
Weslaco native pro-boxer Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa will be back in the ring this May to take on Jessie Magdaleno in the Canelo Undercard. Channel...
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV Tennis and Swimming and Diving special
The show features interviews with women's and men's...
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Faith Franklin is running to...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 12, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Mission abre las inscripciones para contratar oficiales
El jefe de policía de Mission, Cesar Torres, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre las inscripciones abiertas para la contratación de más oficiales...
La Guardia Costera de EE. UU. busca a un nadador de 19 años desaparecido en la Isla del Padre Sur
La Estación de la Guardia Costera de los...
Salud y Vida: Beneficios de realizar jardinería
Llega la época del año en que en...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
