Home
News
FEMA testing sites to continue in Hidalgo and Cameron County
A two-week extension request was granted for the FEMA COVID-19 testing sites in Cameron and Hidalgo County, giving people another option if they can't afford a...
Valley educators feeling unsafe, unappreciated amid ongoing pandemic
Some Valley educators say they feel unsafe as...
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The U.S. Air Force...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Immigration/Border Wall
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Feb. 7, 2022: Rainy with temperatures in the upper 50s
SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022 : MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES, TEMPERATURES IN THE 60S, RAIN IN THE EVENING
Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 :Sunny skies, temperatures in the 50s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UIL Realignment Creates a Power 5A Volleyball District
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- The primary focus with the UIL Realignment has been how it affects Valley football, but what about volleyball? Turns out this...
UIL Realignment 2022 Creates New 5A Districts, Maintains Valley 6As
HARLINGEN - The Rio Grande Valley...
Coaches' Reactions to the UIL Realignment
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- Valley sports were reclassified under...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Cuarta dosis de vacuna contra COVID-19 disponible en el Valle
Un hospital en el Valle del Río Grande se convirtió en el primer lugar en todos los Estados Unidos en administrar la cuarta dosis de la...
La Entrevista: Campaña I Love SPI
La ciudad de la Isla del Padre está...
Salud y Vida: Actualizan normas de nutrición en escuelas de estados unidos
Nuevas directrices publicadas este viernes en estados unidos...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Immigration/Border Wall
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days