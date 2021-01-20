Home
Cameron County reports 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, 247 new cases
Cameron County reported on Wednesday 10 more coronavirus-related deaths. According to a news release from Cameron County , this raises the total number of COVID-19...
Report: Witness implicates Mexico's army in abduction of 43
MEXICO CITY (AP) - New testimony by a...
On Day One, Biden targets Trump policies on climate, virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is moving...
Edinburg CISD Reassigns Leija, Peña From Their Coaching Posts
EDINBURG - Edinburg CISD made two coaching changes on Monday. JJ Leija was reassigned from his head football coaching position at Edinburg High School after five...
Detmer Leaves His Mission Nest for Somerset
MISSION - Koy Detmer is leaving the Mission...
Koy Detmer Takes Coaching Position at Somerset High School
MISSION - Koy Detmer is headed to Somerset...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Biden apuesta en grande a una reforma sobre inmigración
SAN DIEGO (AP) - En la primera serie de medidas de su presidencia, pocos esperaban que Joe Biden iría tan lejos en inmigración. Diversas órdenes...
Inmigrantes aplauden plan migratorio de Biden
HOMESTEAD, Florida, EE.UU. (AP) - Los inmigrantes aplaudieron...
Buscan el o la responsable de provocar la muerte de una madre de familia en Weslaco.
Isabella Huerta murió en un accidente pocos días...
