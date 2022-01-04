Home
5 on Your Side: Woman seeks help after severe weather damages her home
A woman in La Villa is facing a number of challenges after her home was damaged during Hurricane Hanna. Maribel Lario said she hasn’t been...
Back-to-school testing encouraged at Edinburg CISD
While some school districts are extending winter break...
Emergency SNAP benefits extended through the month of January
More than $307 million will be provided to...
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Jan. 4, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 70s
Monday, Jan. 3, 2022: Sunny skies, light winds with temperatures in the 60s
Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022: Strong winds, temperatures in the upper 50s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Castillo recaps 2021
LA JOYA, Texas -- Professional Kicker and La Joya native Sergio Castillo went through peaks and valleys in 2021. After winning a Canadian Football League...
Head Coach Matt Figger on UTRGV Returning This Week
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The Omicron variant has caused...
UTRGV Women's Lose to SFA in WAC Opener
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Distrito escolar de Edinburg administra pruebas del coronavirus
El miércoles será el primer día de clases presenciales para miles de alumnos en nuestra región, después de las vacaciones invernales. Y ante el aumento...
Aumento de casos positivos de COVID-19 alarman a padres con niños de edad escolar
Mientras varios distritos escolares en el Valle retrasan...
Beneficios de emergencia SNAP has sido extendidos hasta el fin de enero
Se proporcionarán más de $307 millones a los...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
