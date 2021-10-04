Home
Harlingen resident hit with heavy car repair bill after flood
Some Valley car owners are facing hefty repair bills following last week's heavy rains and flooding. Harlingen resident Caleb Gutierrez says the repair cost for...
Cameron County reports 146 new positive cases of COVID-19, 3 COVID-19 related deaths
Cameron County confirmed an additional 146 positive cases...
Cameron County to host food drives for flood victims
In response to recent flooding across the Valley,...
Weather
Oct. 4, 2021: Spotty showers, temperatures in low 90s
Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms
Weather updates: Areal Flood Warning for central, southeastern Cameron County
Stormy weather is moving through the Rio Grande...
Sports
5-Star Plays; Week Six
Check out the Week 6 edition of 5-Star Plays with Sports Director Alex Del Barrio
Hawks Snap 14-Year Losing Skid With Bird Bowl Win Saturday
HARLINGEN - The 29th edition of the Bird...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
Community
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this student is showing her siblings how important education is. Channel 5's Cecilia Gutierrez takes us to PSJA...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free...
