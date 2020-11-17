Home
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office hands out 500 free turkey dinners
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office handed out 500 free turkey dinners on Tuesday. Deputies handed out 500 turkey dinners at Guerra's Event Center in Weslaco...
Documents detail how Atkinson profited from tablet deal at Rio Hondo ISD
The trial of former Brownsville school board Trustee...
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths....
Sports
First and Goal Friday - 11/13
Friday Night Scores 4A Division 1 Bi-District Playoff Corpus Christi Miller 70, La Feria 7 2A Division I Bi-District Playoff Freer 54,...
First and Goal Thursday - 11/12
Thursday Night's Scores 4A Division 1 Bi-District...
Sub 5A Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round
Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round Thursday, November 11th...
Community
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para todos nosotros durante esta pandemia. Y ahora las celebraciones navideñas también tendrá sus ajustes. Para evitar...
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema...
Cancelan partidos de fútbol por contagio de COVID-19
Recientemente varios distritos escolares en el Valle han...
Hechos Valle
Policía herido tras persecución en Mercedes
Un oficial de policía de Mercedes es atropellado por un automóvil y fue transportado al hospital. Se cree que el automóvil golpeó a el oficial...
Estados Unidos retiró el caso contra el ex secretario de defensa mexicano
WASHINGTON (AP) - El Departamento de Justicia de...
Iota avanza como tormenta tropical; dos muertos en Nicaragua
TEGUCIGALPA (AP) - Iota se degradó el martes...
