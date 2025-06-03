Home
News
Edinburg DACA recipient sentenced in straw purchasing firearms scheme
Two Edinburg men were sentenced for their role in straw purchasing firearms set to be transported to Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District...
Former Edcouch mayor pro-tem sentenced on federal bribery charge
Former Edcouch Mayor Pro-Tem Rene Adan Flores was...
From vouchers to a cellphone ban, this year’s lawmaking session brought transformative changes to Texas schools
" From vouchers to a cellphone ban,...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, June 3, 2025: Cloudy morning, sunny afternoon with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, June 2, 2025: Hazy & breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, June 1, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on June 8
Spurs third-year forward Julian Champagnie is coming down to the Rio Grande Valley to host a basketball camp on June 8th. The 23-year-old Champagnie is...
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season
The RGV Vipers announced November 15th, January 3rd,...
UTRGV hosting football camps this June
UTRGV is planning to host football camps through...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: American Alligator
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
ICE detiene a 11 inmigrantes en un operativo en la Isla del Padre Sur
Casi una docena de personas fueron arrestadas por agentes de ICE en un operativo realizado en la Isla del Padre Sur. Un grupo de inmigrantes...
Clínica de bienestar ofrece servicios estéticos personalizados
Onyx Aesthetics es un centro de bienestar y...
Gorditas Doña Lula presenta sus nuevos platillos
Gorditas Doña Lula presenta sus nuevos platillos, además...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days