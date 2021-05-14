Home
New Texas lawsuit accuses Biden administration of threatening state’s health care funding to force Medicaid expansion
" New Texas lawsuit accuses Biden administration of threatening state’s health care funding to force Medicaid expansion " was first published by The Texas Tribune,...
Police, Border Patrol agents find migrants at Weslaco motel
Border Patrol agents and police found two migrants...
Willacy County Sheriff's Office IDs man killed in auto-ped crash
The victim in a fatal hit and run...
Weather
May 14, 2021: Partly cloudy skies with stray showers possible
May 13, 2021: Scattered showers with highs in the 80s
Recap of overnight storms across Rio Grande Valley
The weather may be quiet now, but that...
Sports
Softball Playoffs- Regional Quarterfinal Schedule
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 6A Regional Quarterfinals Weslaco v. Los Fresnos Game 1 Weslaco at Los Fresnos - Thursday, May 13th at...
Tyler Deric Named to USL Team of the Week
TAMPA,...
Harlingen Sprinter Garcia Wins State Title in 100M
AUSTIN - Jose Garcia had to wait two...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Qué se puede esperar de las elecciones en Tamaulipas a realizarse el 6 de junio
El próximo 6 de junio se llevará acabo elecciones en Tamaulipas para seleccionar alcaldes, diputados locales y diputados federales. La cercanía entre el Valle de...
Nuevo centro de emergencias en Pharr
La ciudad de Pharr inauguró el jueves su...
El condado Hidalgo reporta 2 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 189 casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo informó el viernes dos muertes...
