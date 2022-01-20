Home
Police: Body found in south McAllen
Police are investigating after a body was found in McAllen Thursday afternoon. A farmer found the body of a male on the southern outskirts of...
Supreme Court won't speed challenge to Texas abortion limits
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the latest setback for...
State recommends life in prison for McAllen man accused of kidnapping, killing ex-wife
Prosecutors on Wednesday recommended a McAllen man accused...
Jan. 20, 2022: Windy, temperatures in the 40s by afternoon
Visit our KRGV weather page. Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can...
Jan. 19, 2022: Mostly sunny, temperatures in mid-80s
Jan. 18, 2022: Sunny and breezy with temperatures reaching the 80s
Lady Raiders Softball: Reigning the North
PHARR, TEXAS -- The Lady Raiders worked their way up to royalty and they don't intend on stepping down from the throne. Coming off a successful...
Austin Spurs vs RGV Vipers
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers snap a three...
Edinburg North vs. Edinburg Vela basketball highlights 1-18-2022
EDINBURG, Texas -- Both Edinburg Vela basketball teams...
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Agentes de FBI catean casa de Congresista Henry Cuellar
En Laredo, agentes del FBI fueron captados por la camara en la casa del Congresista Henry Cuellar. Un portavoz de la agencia informo que estaban...
Policía: Cuerpo encontrado en el sur de McAllen
La policía está investigando después de que se...
Examinando la popularidad de la vacuna de Johnson & Johnson
Aunque la mayoría de vacunados administradas aquí en...
