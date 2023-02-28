Home
News
Watch Live: Hidalgo County sheriff to provide update on fatal kidnapping attempt near Mercedes
Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra is expected to provide more information in a kidnapping attempt near Mercedes that ended with one of the suspects getting shot...
Traffic being diverted on the expressway in Weslaco after 18-wheeler catches fire
Traffic will be diverted in Weslaco after a...
Student loan forgiveness gets its day in court: What to know
NEW YORK (AP) — The Supreme Court is...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023: Warm and Sunny, temps in the 90s
Monday, Feb. 27, 2023: Warm and sunny, temps in the 80s
Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The final two RGV high school girls basketball teams ended their run for a state title with a pair of losses. ...
Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships
The Pharr Natatorium held their first premier college...
Boys Basketball Bi-District Playoffs Scores and Highlights from Tuesday
Tuesday, February 21st Bi-District Round 6A ...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week - Sugar the lab mix
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Desvían tráfico en la autopista de Weslaco tras el incendio de un tráiler
El tráfico de Weslaco está actualmente siendo desviado después de que parte de la autopista se bloqueara debido al incendio de un camión durante la madrugada...
Distrito escolar de Mission convoca evento para padres sobre como almacenar un arma adecuadamente
El distrito escolar de Mission invita a los...
Identifican a víctima provocada por escavadora en Sullivan City
Los investigadores del Sheriff del Condado Hidalgo ya...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days