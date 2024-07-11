Home
News
Houston keeps buckling under storms like Beryl. The fixes aren't coming fast enough
HOUSTON (AP) — Sharon Carr is frustrated. Like many others who lost power after Hurricane Beryl slammed into the Texas coast earlier this week, she went...
Biden confronts crucial day in his campaign, as his team says no Democrat would do better
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's ability to...
Just as the temperature climbs, Texas towns are closing public pools to cut costs
" Just as the temperature climbs, Texas...
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, July 11, 2024: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, July 10, 2024: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, July 9, 2024: Spotty t-storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
McAllen Rowe's Leon signs letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen Rowe recent graduate Branden Leon signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College today. Leon played on the Warriors...
West Brownsville headed to Little League State Tournament
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- West Brownsville is headed to...
Shaine Casas: Journey to the Paris Olympics
McAllen High Alum, Shaine Casas starts his training...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Programa de cacería para jóvenes del Valle
Gabriel Lozano, representante de 'Texas Youth Hunting Program', visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos del programa de cacería para jóvenes. La Asociación de Vida Silvestre de...
La policía de McAllen busca a un sospechoso acusado de robar un camión
El departamento de policía de McAllen está buscando...
Realizan evento de contratación en Edinburg
Julio Salinas, representante de 'Worforce Solutions' visita Noticias...
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
