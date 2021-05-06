Home
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was...
Cameron County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 41 new cases
Cameron County on Wednesday reported 41 new positive...
McAllen Police Department search for man wanted for criminal mischief
The McAllen Police Department is asking for the...
Weather
May 6, 2021 Weather Forecast: Not too humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s
May 5, 2021: High temperatures in the 80s with spotty showers
May 4, 2021: Highs in the low 90s with slight chance for showers
Sports
Johnson Returning to UTRGV Basketball
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt Figger announced on Tuesday that 6-4, 195-pound guard Quinton...
Toros Hope for 2-0 Start Against San Diego Thursday
EDINBURG - The Toros were back on the...
Cowboys decline Vander Esch option, creating intrigue at LB
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys declined...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Condado Hidalgo reporta 2 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 110 casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo informó el jueves dos muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 110 casos positivos. Una mujer de Mission de unos 60 años y...
El condado Cameron informa de 2 muertes por COVID-19, y 41 casos nuevos
El condado Cameron informó el miércoles 41 nuevos...
Familia demanda a SpaceX después de que un hombre muriera en un accidente cerca del sitio de lanzamiento del sur de Texas
El miércoles, SpaceX lanzó con éxito su nave...
