Glady Porter Zoo: African bullfrog
“We just want parity”: Military groups call on lawmakers to give Operation Lone Star troops death benefits
" “We just want parity”: Military groups...
This rancher doesn’t want a border wall on his land. He fears Texas will build it anyway.
" This rancher doesn’t want a border...
Friday, March 17, 2023: Cold front bringing in windy conditions, showers
Thursday, March 16, 2023: Windy and sunny, temps in the 80s
Wednesday, March 15, 2023: Scattered showers, temps in the 70s
High school baseball highlights 3-15-2023
Click the video above to check out highlights from Wednesday action in RGV high school baseball.
Burcu Soysal - FIGHTING FAR FROM HOME
At the WAC tournament in Las Vegas, KRGV...
UTRGV Falls in WAC Tournament to Tarleton 74-70
LAS VEGAS – No. 10 The University of...
Glady Porter Zoo: African bullfrog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 16, 2023
Pet of the Week: Sally
Noticias RGV
México: arrestan a chico de 14 años por 8 asesinatos
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Las autoridades mexicanas han arrestado a un chico de 14 años apodado "El Chapito" implicado en el asesinato de ocho personas...
Ley de control de armas divide opiniones en la comunidad del Valle
El último anuncio del gobierno tiene que ver...
Jóvenes vacacionistas se dedican a realizar obras de caridad para la comunidad de Brownsville, Texas.
El grupo de jóvenes tienen programado realizar distintas...
