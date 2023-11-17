Home
Better Business Bureau warns of scammers targeting SNAP recipients
An Edinburg woman who wished to remain anonymous said she lost over $1,400 in SNAP benefits a week before Thanksgiving. “I tried to buy groceries...
Experts to monitor historic Port Isabel lighthouse amid SpaceX launch
The Port Isabel lighthouse is still standing after...
Isla Blanca Park preparing for large crowds ahead of SpaceX launch
Thousands of people are expected to show up...
Friday, Nov. 17, 2023: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023: Sunny and mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023: Sunny, nice day, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
First & Goal: Bi-District Round Playmakers
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games.
First & Goal: Playoffs
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Zoo guest: Savannah the bearded dragon
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 16 , 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Republicanos buscan eliminar propuesta de vales escolares en Texas
Por más de cinco horas, los diputados estatales desde la Cámara Baja en Austin han estado debatiendo sobre la idea de eliminar la medida de crear...
Salud y Vida: Usan la inteligencia artificial para detectar lesiones cerebrales
El neurocientífico de 'UT Health' de San Antonio,...
Comedor público de Brownsville recibe fondos de alimentación
El comedor público de Brownsville y el centro...
