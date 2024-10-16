Home
DPS: Teen arrested on human smuggling charges following chase near Mission
A 17-year-old driver was arrested Wednesday on human smuggling charges following a law enforcement pursuit, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The teen,...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Mexico's ex-public security chief sentenced to 38-plus years in US prison for taking cartel bribes
NEW YORK (AP) — The man once heralded...
Weather
La Nina could soon arrive. Here's what that means for winter weather
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center says there is a 60% chance that a weak La Nina event will develop this autumn and...
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
High School Volleyball: Highlights from October 15th, 2024
PSJA defeats Edinburg 3-1 Harlingen defeats Brownsville Veterans 3-1 Weslaco defeats La Joya 3-0 Edcouch-Elsa defeats Harlingen South 3-0
Playmakers - Week 7
Check out Part 2 of our Playmakers segment...
Brownsville Veterans' Storm Montoya reflects on breaking all-time touchdown record
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans' senior starting quarterback...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Student of the Week: John Paul Calvillo II
One Sharyland High School student isn't letting adversity...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Miércoles 16 de Octubre: Lluvias dispersas, temperaturas en 80s
Reporte diario del clima con Enrique Sánchez
Jugador de la semana: Diego Salinas de la preparatoria de Mission
El mariscal de campo de las Águilas sumo...
Reciclaje responsable y qué materiales son aceptados para evitar errores comunes
Deshacerse de cosas que todavía están en buen...
