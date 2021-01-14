Home
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 277 new cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 277 new cases. A man in his 70's from Brownsville, a woman in her 80's from...
Willacy County reports eight new COVID-19 cases
Willacy County on Thursday reported that eight people...
Biden unveiling $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is...
Detmer Leaves His Mission Nest for Somerset
MISSION - Koy Detmer is leaving the Mission Eagles after five seasons and three playoff appearances. Detmer was approved Monday as the new head coach of...
Koy Detmer Takes Coaching Position at Somerset High School
MISSION - Koy Detmer is headed to Somerset...
UTRGV Dominates St. Mary's in Thursday Win
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
En el limbo está la vida de los migrantes afectados por políticas de asilo
Faltan pocos días para el final del gobierno de Donald Trump y muchos inmigrantes y personas solicitando asilo esperan ese día con ansias. Aunque están...
Extienden restricciones en cruces fronterizos afectando a los comerciantes de el Valle del Río Grande
Las restricciones de viajes en la frontera sur...
Desciende el número de personas que buscan atención médica en general en hospitales locales
Poco a poco las salas de emergencia comienzas...
